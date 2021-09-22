Watch Wes Anderson’s New Music Video For ‘The French Dispatch’

Wes Anderson's next feature film The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun arrives in theaters next month, and Searchlight Pictures has shared a new music video for the film to get us all in the mood. The video is set to the classic 1965 song “Aline” by Christophe, and features delightful animated depictions of the movie's A-list ensemble cast. Anderson directed the montage, which follows singer Jarvis Cocker as French crooner Tip Top through the busy streets of the fictional city of Ennui-sur-Blasé.

Watch the full video below, which features animated cameos from the upcoming movie's whimsical characters:

The French Dispatch stars several actors who have previously worked with Anderson, including Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jason Schwartzman, and Saoirse Ronan. They're joined by Benicio del Toro, Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Léa Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Willem Dafoe, Elizabeth Moss, Christoph Waltz, Henry Winkler, and believe it or not, many more. The animated video does a great job of introducing us to as many characters as possible, so we can hopefully keep track of them while watching the actual film.

The film has been previously described as “a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city.” It will center on three different storylines, which are in turn inspired by Anderson’s love for The New Yorker. Anderson conceived the idea with Roman Coppola, Hugo Guinness, and Schwartzman.

You can catch The French Dispatch in select theaters on October 22, and everywhere on November 5.

