Without question, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has produced some very good performances over 35+ movies. How could it not? No franchise, even one based on characters as enduringly popular as Marvel’s, could survive for over 15 years, on both the big screen and television, if every single actor stunk in every single one of these movies.

But even the best hitter in baseball gets out roughly two-thirds of the time. Amongst the many talented (and even Oscar nominated) stars who have passed through the Sacred Timeline, more than a couple have delivered performances that rate far below their standard across the rest of their non-Marvel careers.

Some looked lost among the special effects and green screens of a big-budget blockbuster production. Others chose to use truly bizarre and distracting accents. And, sure, in some cases, the screenplay (or drastic changes to their character’s story arc made in the editing room) deserve some amount of the blame as well. Whatever the reason, the results were some very iffy performances.

And those, alas, are the performances we are looking at today, for a list of the ten worst acting efforts in the history of the MCU. Most of them come from most fans’ consensus picks for Marvel’s worst films to date. That only make sense. Bad movies tend to include bad performances. But a couple are in otherwise popular Marvel movies too. Maybe the occasional stinker is, like Thanos, inevitable.

The Worst Performances in Marvel Movies So many great actors have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a few have delivered some very underwhelming performances.

READ MORE: Every MCU Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app