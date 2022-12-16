Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie event a decade in the making. But if all goes as planned, it won’t be the last. James Cameron had already shot Avatar 3 (at least the motion capture for it) before The Way of Water ever opened in theaters, and he’s got the full franchise mapped out through Avatar 5.

If these movies don’t do well at the box office, Avatar 4 and 5 might never happen, but Avatar 3 is pretty much guaranteed at this point because it’s already so far into production. And with The Way of Water now playing, we have some theories about where the franchise is headed, and what’s in store for Jake, Neytiri, their kids, and all of Pandora in its battle with the “Sky People.” In our latest Avatar video, we explore the future of the series, look at The Way of Water’s cliffhanger, and offer our theories about what Avatar 3 will entail. Watch it below:

If you liked that video on the future of the Avatar franchise and our theories about Avatar 3, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs and Avatar references in The Way of Water, our recap of the original Avatar, and our breakdown of the most recent Way of Water trailer. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters everywhere.