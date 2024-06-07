‘White Collar’ Gets Reboot Series Starring Matt Bomer

Procedurals of the past have become so popular on Netflix in recent years that White Collar — the Matt Bomer-led cop series that originally aired on USA Network from 2009 to 2014 — is now getting revived, with Bomer and several more members of the show’s original cast set to return.

White Collar creator Jeff Eastin just revealed that news at Variety’s TV Fest, confirming that he has written a script for what he called a “reboot” of the show. Bomer was also at the festival and said he was in for the new series, along with fellow White Collar stars Tim DeKay and Tiffany Thiessen.

Here’s how DeKay described the script for the reboot’s pilot:

It’s a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show, and it would introduce the show to those who haven’t seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed.

On the original series, Bomer played a con artist who gets busted by the FBI and then agrees to team with an agent (DeKay) to catch other white-collar crooks in exchange for a reduced sentence.

One member of the original White Collar crew who will be absent from the new show will be Willie Garson, who played Bomer’s best friend and fellow con man Mozzie. Garson sadly passed away in 2021 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. DeKay said that show will address his absence and “honors Willie, too, in a profound way with such sensitivity and such heart.”

The new show’s home has not been announced yet, but it’s a fair bet it will be made expressly for streaming, given how popular the series has become there.

You can watch the White Collar crew discuss the plans for the reboot below.

