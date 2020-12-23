‘Wonder Woman’ Almost Had A Different Ending, Says Patty Jenkins

To the fans who didn't enjoy the crashing, VFX-filled finale of 2017's Wonder Woman, director Patty Jenkins wants you to know that wasn't how the ending was planned. In an interview with IGN, Jenkins revealed that Warner Bros. made her alter the final scenes of the movie at the last minute.

"The original end of the first movie was also smaller but the studio made me change it at the last minute,” said Jenkins. "And so, that’s always been a little bit of a bummer that that’s the one thing people talk about because I agreed and I told the studio we didn’t have time to do it, but it was what it was. I ended up loving it, but that was not the original ending of the movie.”

The ending of Wonder Woman is indeed bombastic, featuring a ton of action and a ripped David Thewlis. It doesn't necessarily compromise the rest of the film, but tonally, it doesn't really sit right. Jenkins' ending, implied by her statement, would have been more understated and character-focused. Luckily, Wonder Woman 1984 will have an ending Jenkins can get behind.

"This time around, you know what I loved about it? I love that it has both at the end,” says Jenkins. “We had visual effects, a big battle, which I just dug into and had such a blast executing, which I felt so satisfied with. But ultimately the end of the movie is much more pared down. That was really, really fun."

Jenkins didn't spill any secrets about exactly what the plot entails, but promised it will be exciting. "No spoilers, there’s all kinds of stuff going on, but it was really fun to shape it differently.”

Wonder Woman 1984 debuts in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, Dec. 25.