A New ‘Wonder Woman’ Film Is in the Works

A new Wonder Woman movie is in the works.

James Gunn, the CEO of DC Studios, has confirmed that a new Wonder Woman film is already in development, explaining that the project is “slow moving, but it's moving.”

Gunn, 58, told Entertainment Weekly: “We're working on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman's being written right now.”

Gal Gadot previously starred as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in a number of DC movies, including Batman v Superman, Wonder Woman, Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984.

However, plans to make a third standalone Wonder Woman movie with Gadot as the lead actress were scrapped after Gunn took on his current role.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director has not yet cast the role of Wonder Woman for the upcoming movie, but he acknowledged that Superman, Batman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman are crucial to the DC brand.

James explained: “I wouldn’t say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us.”

“Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we’re dealing with the other two.”

Earlier this year, Gunn claimed that “people are looking for heroes right now.”

The filmmaker wrote and directed the new Superman, and Gunn is feeling optimistic about the David Corenswet-led film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at a DC press event, he explained: “I think he’s the right Superman because he is a character that stands for something that is solid, stands for basic human morals, basic human integrity, basic belief in protecting others and protecting the weak being good to people and being honest ... People are looking for heroes right now. They are looking for values of goodness, looking for people who are good and decent human beings. And Superman is that.”

Gunn and Warner Bros plan to throw their full weight behind the promotional campaign for the upcoming film.

The director said: “DZ [David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery] loves what we’re doing, loves the movie, and has really rallied the entire company behind Superman for this summer.”

“You’ve seen what can happen when Warner Bros. Discover gets together behind a Barbie or a Beetlejuice or a Wonka or Kong. And that’s how its being treated right now for Superman. Everything that DZ has promised us two years ago when we got the job, it’s all been a reality.”

Gunn’s Superman is scheduled to debut in theaters on July 11.

