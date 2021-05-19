The First ‘Wonder Years’ Trailer Brings the Nostalgia

Quick question: What would you do if I sang out of tune? Would you stand up and walk out on me? Man, I hope not. That wouldn’t be kind.

Those words from “With a Little Help From My Friends” might evoke images of the Beatles for some. For me, they always make me think of The Wonder Years, the nostalgic series from the late ’80s and early ’90s about a young teenager (Fred Savage) growing up in the 1960s. Now a new version of The Wonder Years is coming to the airwaves, with much the same premise and even the same time period setting, except with an African-American family at the center of the story.

The first trailer shows just how much the new show feels like the old Wonder Years — and they even brought back “With a Little Help From My Friends” as the theme song. Take a look:

That’s Don Cheadle as the new narrator of the series and Elisha "EJ" Williams as the younger protagonist, Dean Williams — and he really does look like a young Don Cheadle. In a fun twist, the original Wonder Years star, Fred Savage, is a producer of the series and directed the pilot.

ABC also released several images from the pilot. The cast includes Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, and Milan Ray. They definitely nailed all the period details:

The Wonder Years (2021) Images Get a closer look at ABC’s revival of the classic series.

The new Wonder Years does not have an official premiere date yet, but it will air on ABC (with a little help from their friends).