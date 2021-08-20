Marvel ‘Armor Wars’ Series Finds Head Writer

Marvel’s now got so many TV shows coming to Disney+ it’s tough to keep track of them all. Hawkeye? That’s coming this fall. Ms. Marvel? Same. Moon Knight? Oscar Isaac’s posting videos of him kicking stunt guys’ butts and Ethan Hawke is comparing his villain to David Koresh. She-Hulk? That’s getting cast but not quite in production. Ironheart? We’ll see the character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before her solo series.

And then, way out on the far end of what Marvel’s officially announced so far, there’s Armor Wars. All that’s known about that one so far is that it’s based on a famous Marvel Comics storyline where Tony Stark’s technology falls into the hands of several bad guys and he has to fight to get it back. With Stark presdisposed in the MCU being, uh, dead, that task will fall to Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes.

With that show inching closer to production, Variety reports that Cheadle and Marvel have found the series’ head writer: Yassir Lester, who previously worked with Cheadle on the Showtime series Black Monday. Lester worked as a writer and an actor on that show, and has also written for Girls and The Carmichael Show in addition to doing standup comedy. Armor Wars isn’t exactly a comedic concept — at least not when it was featured in the Iron Man Marvel comic books. But perhaps the show will be a little lighter in tone, or perhaps Lester’s been waiting for the opportunity to write more dramatic, superhero-y stuff.

Armor Wars does not yet have an official release date on Disney+. Marvel’s current series, What If...?, premieres on Wednesdays.

