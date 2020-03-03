The Five Pixar Cliches We’re Getting Sick Of

This week marks the arrival of Pixar’s latest feature film, Onward, a fantastical adventure with the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Though the premise — two elf brothers in a land of mythical creatures try to complete a magical spell to bring back their dead father for one last visit — sounds unique, it manages to embody many formulaic elements that are visible in a lot of Pixar’s work.

A lot of the studio’s features are brilliant, and often among the very best films of any given year. But after more than two decades making features, Pixar has unfortunately started to show signs of wear and tear in the form of clichés. For a studio best known for breaking creative and technological ground, it may be time to free themselves of some old habits. Let’s break down the five biggest storytelling clichés they need to move away from.