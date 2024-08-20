Kyle Mooney’s ‘Y2K’ Imagines a Computer Apocalypse in 1999

In the months leading up to the year 2000, many people by panic that the world would come to an end — not because of a Biblical prophecy or some sort of supernatural calamity, but because computers had been programmed with two digits for the year not four, meaning that when 1999 became 2000, computers might think it was 1900 and melt down. They called it the “Y2K bug”

Ultimately, nothing much happened on Y2K. But a new film called Y2K from Saturday Night Live’s Kyle Mooney imagines what might have happened if Y2K had brought about a computer apocalypse, as seen through the eyes of a bunch of teenagers at a house party of the sort of who were very popular in movies of the late 1990s. Think Can’t Hardly Wait meets Hardware meets Scream plus some pot smoke and you start to get the idea.

The trailer itself can probably explain the vibes better than I can. Watch it below...

It’s a very fun premise for a film. I can only imagine what people the age of the characters in Y2K make of this concept today, but I can assure that a lot of folks did not think something like this was wildly implausible in 1999. People were legitimately freaked out. Maybe not about getting cut in half by a robot made out of a Tamagotchi, but that’s not that far afield from what people were actually freaking out about.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.

Barring a mass computer glitch, Y2K is scheduled to open in theaters on December 6.