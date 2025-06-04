‘Snow White’ Announces Streaming Premiere Date

Disney’s remake of Snow White is coming to streaming.

The bizarrely controversial update of Walt Disney’s first feature-length animated movie had a rocky run in theaters earlier this spring, garnering a lot of negative headlines (plus a slew of bad critics’ reviews) and grossing just $205 million worldwide. (For context: Lilo & Stitch, which has only been in wide release for a couple weeks, has already made triple that amount.)

The new Snow White stars Rachel Zegler in the title role, a princess abused by her stepmother, the Wicked Queen (Gal Gadot). Along with her new friends, the Seven Dwarfs, and a rebel named Jonathan (Andrew Burnap) she tries to save her kingdom

SNOW WHITE Disney loading...

READ MORE: 20 Movie Remakes That Got Their Own Sequels

Also: It’s a musical, a fact the movie’s trailers and marketing heavily downplayed. In fact, I had no idea the new Snow White was a musical until I was sitting in the theater with my daughter and the characters started singing to one another.

The songs are one of the better aspects too, although not as good as Gadot’s performance; she appears to think this Snow White had been directed by John Waters, and bless her for that. (It was actually directed by Marc Webb.) Honestly, I was kind of into this Snow White until the CGI dwarfs show up. They’re just unreal and bizarre — especially Dopey, who looks like he was designed by an AI given the prompt “what would Alfred E Neuman look like as a Chad.”

If you held off seeing Snow White — and from the box-office totals, it seems like many of you did — but you’re curious about it now, 2025’s Snow White will premiere on Disney+ on June 11 — one week from today. Seriously: You gotta see what these computer-generated dwarfs look like. Yikes.

Sign up for Disney+ here.