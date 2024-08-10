Having remade so many other of their classic animated movies, Disney now turns to their very first animated feature — and their very first animated princess. Snow White was the movie that cemented Disney’s fortunes in Hollywood — and now it’s been remade with live-action actors in the key roles.

Rachel Zegler plays Snow White and Gal Gadot is the Evil Queen. You can see both of them, plus lots of CGI animals, and even a few CGI dwafs as well, in the first trailer for the movie, which just debuted at Disney’s D23 convention. Watch the teaser below.

The 1937 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was not only a milestone for Disney, it was a milestone for animation as a medium; it was the first feature-length animated film made in the U.S. Its massive success with the public fueled Disney’s rise in popular culture, and even though the film is now some 80 years old, it remains a timeless favorite, and continues to serve as the inspiration for toys and theme park attractions and clothes. In other words: The bar could not be set higher for the remake.

Here is the remake’s official synopsis:

“Disney’s Snow White” is a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. “Disney’s Snow White” is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Snow White is scheduled to open in theaters on March 21, 2025.