‘Yellowstone’ Finally Begins Production on Final Episodes

After months of delays, the final episodes of Yellowstone are now in production.

The Paramount Network announced the news today, saying in a release the the final chunk of episodes, the second half of the hit series’ fifth season, are being shot now in Montana.

Although this is technically still part of Yellowstone’s fifth season, it’s been well over a year since the show aired its most recent new episodes. The first half of Season 5 premiered on the Paramount Network in November of 2022.

The big question mark surrounding the show in its final episodes is whether the series’ main star, Kevin Costner, will appear to formally conclude up his character’s storyline. While there have been reports of fighting between Costner and the series’ creators for months over the show’s schedule and Costner’s willingess to appear in future episodes, the actor and filmmaker has recently been indicating that he would be willing to show up for more Yellowstone under the right circumstances.

While he disputed many of the rumors in the press about Costner refusing to return for the show’s last batch of episodes, he recently told Deadline he’s “very open to coming back ... if the writing’s there and I’m happy with it. I’m open to that. But I took a beating over these guys not speaking up for me and allowing crazy stories to come out.”

Costner’s definitely not in Montana this week, though. His new film, Horizon: An American Saga, just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

All the press release said about the show at this point was...

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The final episodes of Yellowstone are expected to air in November. A spinoff titled 2024 featuring some of the non-Costner starring cast is expected to premiere in the future, joining several other Yellowstone prequels or spinoffs on the air.

