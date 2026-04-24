Paramount+ in may marks the return of Yellowstone in the form of the new spinoff (or is it a sequel?) called Dutton Ranch. (Official synopsis: “As Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Yellowstone - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”)

If the four other Yellowstone spinoffs are enough rancher-related content for you, there is also the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race and <I>RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked</I>, Season 5 of Couples Therapy, Season 4 of SkyMed, plus almost the entire Battlestar Galactica franchise begins streaming on Paramount+ on May 1.

Here’s the full lineup in May on Paramount+...

May 1

Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries (Season 1)

Battlestar Galactica (Season 1-4)

Battlestar Galactica: The Plan

Caprica (Season 1)

Friday Night Lights (Season 1-5)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Ali

American Son

Before We Vanish

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Blue Chips

Bride & Prejudice

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dinner For Schmucks

Distant Thunder

Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story

Elf

Enemy at the Gates

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Face/Off

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight Of The Intruder

Gasoline Alley

Good Mourning*

Grudge Match

Hamburger Hill

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Harriet The Spy

Holes

In & Out

Instant Family

Kate & Leopold

Killerman

Losing Isaiah

Memories of Murder

Most Wanted

Mother's Day

Nacho Libre

Open Season

Pootie Tang

Quantum of Solace*

Rules of Engagement

Run & Gun

Sahara

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie V

School of Rock

Searching

Seven Psychopaths

Shaolin Soccer

Snag

Snake Eyes

Stepping Out

Stop-Loss

Super*

Swingers

Texas Rangers

The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Corrupted

The Dictator

The Fan

The General's Daughter

The Guilt Trip

The Hunt for Red October

The Hurricane

The Mechanic

The Presidio

The Shootist

The Tin Star

The Tuxedo

Uncommon Valor

Unhook the Stars

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Venom

Waking Up In Reno

We Were Soldiers

Wishful Thinking

World Trade Center

May 3

Watson** (series finale)

May 5

NCIS: Origins** (season 2 finale)

May 6

PAW Patrol: Air Rescue (new special)

May 8

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 11) | Paramount+ Original Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 8) | Paramount+ Original Series

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May 11

DMV** (series finale)

The Neighborhood** (series finale)

May 12

NCIS** (season 23 finale)

NCIS: Sydney** (season 3 finale)

Tyler Perry’s Zatima (Season 4 - New Episodes) | Paramount+ Original Series

May 13

America’s Culinary Cup** (season 1 finale)

Boomerang (Season 1-2)

Comic View (Season 2)

Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 (Season 1)

Gen Zone (Season 1)

I Got a Story to Tell (Season 1)

The Impact Atlanta (Season 1-3)

In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy (Season 1)

Kingdom Business (Season 1-2)

Love You To Death (Season 1)

Perimeter (Season 1)

The Porter (Season 1)

Queen Boss (Season 1)

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin More Problems (Season 1)

Tales (Season 1-3)

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May 15

Couples Therapy* (Season 5) | Showtime Original DocuSeries

Dutton Ranch | Paramount+ Original Series

May 16

48 Hours** (season 39 finale)

May 17

60 Minutes* (season 58 finale)

May 18

CIA** (season 1 finale)

FBI** (season 8 finale)

May 20

Blaze Video Game Land: A Monster Machine Super Special (new special)

Survivor 50** (season finale)

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May 21

Elsbeth** (season 3 finale)

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage** (season 2 finale)

Ghosts** (season 5 finale)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert** (series finale)

SkyMed Season 4 | Paramount+ Original Series

May 22

Boston Blue** (season 1 finale)

The Chi* Season 8 | Showtime Original Series

Fire Country** (season 4 finale)

Sheriff Country** (season 1 finale)

May 24

Marshals** (season 1 finale)

Tracker** (season 3 finale)

May 25

American Music Awards** (live special)

The Ultimate Fighter (Season 1-5, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 31-33)

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May 27

Hollywood Squares** (season 2 finale)

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas | Season 1 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

May 28

Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 19) | Paramount+ Original Series

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