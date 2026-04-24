Everything New on Paramount+ in May 2026
Paramount+ in may marks the return of Yellowstone in the form of the new spinoff (or is it a sequel?) called Dutton Ranch. (Official synopsis: “As Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Yellowstone - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. In South Texas, blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul.”)
If the four other Yellowstone spinoffs are enough rancher-related content for you, there is also the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race and <I>RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked</I>, Season 5 of Couples Therapy, Season 4 of SkyMed, plus almost the entire Battlestar Galactica franchise begins streaming on Paramount+ on May 1.
Here’s the full lineup in May on Paramount+...
May 1
Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries (Season 1)
Battlestar Galactica (Season 1-4)
Battlestar Galactica: The Plan
Caprica (Season 1)
Friday Night Lights (Season 1-5)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Ali
American Son
Before We Vanish
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Blue Chips
Bride & Prejudice
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dinner For Schmucks
Distant Thunder
Dreamer: Inspired by a True Story
Elf
Enemy at the Gates
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Face/Off
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight Of The Intruder
Gasoline Alley
Good Mourning*
Grudge Match
Hamburger Hill
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Harriet The Spy
Holes
In & Out
Instant Family
Kate & Leopold
Killerman
Losing Isaiah
Memories of Murder
Most Wanted
Mother's Day
Nacho Libre
Open Season
Pootie Tang
Quantum of Solace*
Rules of Engagement
Run & Gun
Sahara
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie V
School of Rock
Searching
Seven Psychopaths
Shaolin Soccer
Snag
Snake Eyes
Stepping Out
Stop-Loss
Super*
Swingers
Texas Rangers
The Adventures Of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Boss Baby 2: Family Business
The Corrupted
The Dictator
The Fan
The General's Daughter
The Guilt Trip
The Hunt for Red October
The Hurricane
The Mechanic
The Presidio
The Shootist
The Tin Star
The Tuxedo
Uncommon Valor
Unhook the Stars
Venom
Waking Up In Reno
We Were Soldiers
Wishful Thinking
World Trade Center
May 3
Watson** (series finale)
May 5
NCIS: Origins** (season 2 finale)
May 6
PAW Patrol: Air Rescue (new special)
May 8
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 11) | Paramount+ Original Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked (Season 8) | Paramount+ Original Series
May 11
DMV** (series finale)
The Neighborhood** (series finale)
May 12
NCIS** (season 23 finale)
NCIS: Sydney** (season 3 finale)
Tyler Perry’s Zatima (Season 4 - New Episodes) | Paramount+ Original Series
May 13
America’s Culinary Cup** (season 1 finale)
Boomerang (Season 1-2)
Comic View (Season 2)
Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50 (Season 1)
Gen Zone (Season 1)
I Got a Story to Tell (Season 1)
The Impact Atlanta (Season 1-3)
In Love & Toxic: Blue Therapy (Season 1)
Kingdom Business (Season 1-2)
Love You To Death (Season 1)
Perimeter (Season 1)
The Porter (Season 1)
Queen Boss (Season 1)
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin More Problems (Season 1)
Tales (Season 1-3)
May 15
Couples Therapy* (Season 5) | Showtime Original DocuSeries
Dutton Ranch | Paramount+ Original Series
May 16
48 Hours** (season 39 finale)
May 17
60 Minutes* (season 58 finale)
May 18
CIA** (season 1 finale)
FBI** (season 8 finale)
May 20
Blaze Video Game Land: A Monster Machine Super Special (new special)
Survivor 50** (season finale)
May 21
Elsbeth** (season 3 finale)
Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage** (season 2 finale)
Ghosts** (season 5 finale)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert** (series finale)
SkyMed Season 4 | Paramount+ Original Series
May 22
Boston Blue** (season 1 finale)
The Chi* Season 8 | Showtime Original Series
Fire Country** (season 4 finale)
Sheriff Country** (season 1 finale)
May 24
Marshals** (season 1 finale)
Tracker** (season 3 finale)
May 25
American Music Awards** (live special)
The Ultimate Fighter (Season 1-5, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 31-33)
May 27
Hollywood Squares** (season 2 finale)
Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas | Season 1 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series
May 28
Criminal Minds: Evolution (Season 19) | Paramount+ Original Series
10 Actors Who Hated How Their Own TV Shows Ended
Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky