Zack Snyder Wants to Make More ‘300’ Sequels About Other Famous Battles
300 cemented Zack Snyder’s aesthetic and visual style, and although he’s moved on to other projects (like a little movie called Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), the director hasn’t let go of the action epic that helped put him on the map. A few weeks ago, Snyder talked about possibly making a George Washington / Revolutionary War movie in the style of 300, but it looks like he has a few other potential applications for that particular concept.
Speaking with Collider, Snyder discussed other possible 300 sequels — though they wouldn’t technically be sequels; more like anthology films built on the visual concept:
We’ve been talking a lot about sort of different incarnations of 300. We’ve been talking about is there a way, possibly, we move out of Ancient Greece and use it as a framing device for other conflicts that happened throughout history.
I think I mentioned that we talked about the Revolutionary War version, and we talked about the Alamo, and we’ve talked about there’s a battle in China, a “Lost Legion” kind of concept, any of those kinds of things are on the table.
Batman v Superman hits theaters on March 25, and Snyder is already in pre-production on Justice League: Part One, which arrives in 2017. He’s also attached to direct Part Two, which arrives in 2019, which means he’ll be shooting both films almost back-to-back, and that doesn’t leave much room to work on anything else. Snyder did produce 300: Rise of an Empire, so while he’ll remain involved with potential future 300 projects, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be directing any of them — or any other movies, period — for the next few years.
Unless, of course, Snyder exits Justice League: Part Two, which is still possible.