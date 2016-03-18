Zack Snyder Wants to Make More ‘300’ Sequels About Other Famous Battles

Warner Bros.

300 cemented Zack Snyder’s aesthetic and visual style, and although he’s moved on to other projects (like a little movie called Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), the director hasn’t let go of the action epic that helped put him on the map. A few weeks ago, Snyder talked about possibly making a George Washington / Revolutionary War movie in the style of 300, but it looks like he has a few other potential applications for that particular concept.

Speaking with Collider, Snyder discussed other possible 300 sequels — though they wouldn’t technically be sequels; more like anthology films built on the visual concept:

We’ve been talking a lot about sort of different incarnations of 300. We’ve been talking about is there a way, possibly, we move out of Ancient Greece and use it as a framing device for other conflicts that happened throughout history.

 

I think I mentioned that we talked about the Revolutionary War version, and we talked about the Alamo, and we’ve talked about there’s a battle in China, a “Lost Legion” kind of concept, any of those kinds of things are on the table.

Batman v Superman hits theaters on March 25, and Snyder is already in pre-production on Justice League: Part One, which arrives in 2017. He’s also attached to direct Part Two, which arrives in 2019, which means he’ll be shooting both films almost back-to-back, and that doesn’t leave much room to work on anything else. Snyder did produce 300: Rise of an Empire, so while he’ll remain involved with potential future 300 projects, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be directing any of them — or any other movies, period — for the next few years.

Unless, of course, Snyder exits Justice League: Part Two, which is still possible.

Filed Under: 300, Zack Snyder
Categories: Movie News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top