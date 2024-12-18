Watch Paul Rudd Kill a Unicorn in the ‘Death of a Unicorn’ Trailer

For years, people have joked about Paul Rudd’s timeless good looks. The guy doesn’t age! How does he do it?

One possible answer: Ground-up extract from a dead unicorn.

At least that is the easy joke to make after you watch the trailer for Rudd’s new movie, Death of a Unicorn. Rudd plays a dad — his daughter is played by Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega — who accidentally runs over a unicorn with his car. Then it turns out this dead unicorn (unicorpse?) contains the secret to curing cancer and all sorts of miraculous powers.

Then there are further twists, as you can see in the trailer below. (I haven’t seen the actual film, obviously, but the teaser seems to give away something of a big surprise, so if you want to remain relatively unspoiled, you may want to just take my word that the trailer looks fun and then keep scrolling.)

READ MORE: See Your Favorite Marvel Actors’ Embarrassing Yearbook Photos

Although the trailer doesn’t make this clear, the press release we got with it reveals that the score for the film is by none other than Halloween and They Live director John Carpenter. (The film was written and directed by Alex Scharfman.)

Here is Death of a Unicorn’s official synopsis:

A father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) accidentally hit and kill a unicorn while en route to a weekend retreat, where his billionaire boss (Richard E. Grant) seeks to exploit the creature's miraculous curative properties.

Death of a Unicorn is scheduled to open in theateres in the spring of 2025.

Get our free mobile app