Zack Snyder Wants to Make a Porn Film

Zack Snyder has explored a bunch of different genres, from zombie horror to historical epic to animated family adventure to superhero action. At 55, with eight movies to his credit, there are still areas he hasn’t explored — a few of them pretty surprising.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Telegraph timed to the release of Snyder’s latest film, the zombie heist flick Army of the Dead, Snyder said that a lifelong interest in bodybuilding and the human body is something that he’s explored before in films like 300, but not to the extent he would like. In fact, he said...

...I’ve always wanted to make a religious film and a pornographic film, and I’ve never really yet had the chance to do either. Maybe if I could combine the two ... Or maybe 300 is that film, in some sense, a little bit. Or at least a primer for what that film could be.

Snyder’s interest in bodies, which he cultivated studying painting at the Heatherley School of Fine Art in London, is certainly on display in 300 where the Spartans wear briefs and capes but no shirts, and they fight a massive battle where their only armor is their perfectly shredded abs. It’s also on display in his superhero movies, where Superman, Batman, and the rest of their Super Friends all posses insanely buff physiques.

Of course, that would be nothing compared to a pornographic film — or, for that matter, some kind of religious movie that combined elements of porn. If you thought Snyder’s DC Comics movies were controversial, that would be nothing to what would happen if Snyder actually followed through on this provocative idea.

Snyder’s Army of the Dead is streaming now on Netflix. His recent director’s cut of Justice League is still available (in color or black and white) on HBO Max as well.

The Biggest Changes in Zack Snyder’s Justice League