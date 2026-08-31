Zack Snyder’s first film since his two-part Netflix sci-fi film Rebel Moon is not only done — it will make its big premiere in a matter of days.

The film is titled The Last Photograph and it will debut as part of next month’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The Last Photograph “follows an ex-DEA agent seeking revenge in a South American jungle where dangerous terrain and inner demons intermingle.” It stars Stuart Martin, Fra Free, and Costanza Andrade. A press release about the project describes it as the “first ever foray into the indie film world” from Snyder.

The announcement comes on the heels of Snyder posting a first teaser for the film earlier this month: (Be warned: It’s kind of bloody.)

READ MORE: Zack Snyder Set to Remake Escape From New York

Snyder’s first feature as director came way back in 2004; that was Universal’s remake of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead. He followed it with a pair of big comic-book adaptations; 300 and Watchmen. In recent years, Snyder has mostly worked on projects for Netflix, including the zombie action thriller Army of the Dead and its spinoff film Army of Thieves (which Snyder co-wrote and co-produced), along with the aforementioned two-part sci-fi epic Rebel Moon.

The second half of that film debuted on Netflix in the spring of 2024. The Last Photograph really does mark Snyder’s first true independent feature.

The Last Photograph will make it world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 13 at 6:30 PM ET at the John Bassett Theatre. Public tickets go on sale today at 12pm ET at the link below.

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