‘Cats’ Wins Worst Picture At 2020 Razzie Awards

Coronavirus has canceled just about everything else — but somehow the Razzie Awards still happened. While the actual ceremony was canceled, the awards were just announced. Somehow, that just feels right.

The 2020 Razzie Awards were just announced and perhaps to very little surprise Cats was the big “winner.” The supremely bizarre musical directed by Tom Hooper won Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden) and Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson), Worst Screenplay, Worst Director, and Worst Screen Combo. The worst actor was John Travolta and the worst actress was Hilary Duff.

Look, was Cats the worst movie I saw in 2019? No, not by a long shot — and right now I’d give almost anything to watch a rowdy screening of Cats in a movie theater. But at least by the standards of the Razzie Awards, it was a reasonable choice. It got terrible reviews, and bombed at the box office. For a sense of some of the Razzies’ stranger choices throughout history, you can see some of their worst nominees below this full list of 2020’s winners...

The 2020 Razzie Award Winners

WORST PICTURE

Cats

WORST ACTOR

John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Universal Pictures

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Rebel Wilson / Cats

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / Cats

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats

WORST SCREENPLAY

Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

WORST DIRECTOR

Tom Hooper / Cats

Yana Blajeva

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Rambo: Last Blood

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

Rambo: Last Blood

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name

