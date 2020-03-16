‘Cats’ Wins Worst Picture At 2020 Razzie Awards
Coronavirus has canceled just about everything else — but somehow the Razzie Awards still happened. While the actual ceremony was canceled, the awards were just announced. Somehow, that just feels right.
The 2020 Razzie Awards were just announced and perhaps to very little surprise Cats was the big “winner.” The supremely bizarre musical directed by Tom Hooper won Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden) and Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson), Worst Screenplay, Worst Director, and Worst Screen Combo. The worst actor was John Travolta and the worst actress was Hilary Duff.
Look, was Cats the worst movie I saw in 2019? No, not by a long shot — and right now I’d give almost anything to watch a rowdy screening of Cats in a movie theater. But at least by the standards of the Razzie Awards, it was a reasonable choice. It got terrible reviews, and bombed at the box office. For a sense of some of the Razzies’ stranger choices throughout history, you can see some of their worst nominees below this full list of 2020’s winners...
The 2020 Razzie Award Winners
WORST PICTURE
Cats
WORST ACTOR
John Travolta / The Fanatic & Trading Paint
WORST ACTRESS
Hilary Duff / The Haunting of Sharon Tate
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Rebel Wilson / Cats
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
James Corden / Cats
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / Cats
WORST SCREENPLAY
Cats / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper
WORST DIRECTOR
Tom Hooper / Cats
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Rambo: Last Blood
WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY
Rambo: Last Blood
RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD
Eddie Murphy / Dolemite Is My Name
