2022 Oscar Nominees: The Full List

This year’s Academy Award nominations were announced from Los Angeles, in a live broadcast hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (You can watch the full video below.) This year, 10 movies will vie for Best Picture: Belfast, Coda, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, and West Side Story.

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion’s Western, got 12 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. The epic sci-fi adaptation Dune got 10 nominations of its own, including Best Actor, Best Director, and almost every technical category, including Best Visual Effects and Best Production Design. And if you’re wondering about Spider-Man: No Way Home, it got a single nomination, for Best Visual Effects.

This year’s winners will be announced at the 94th Oscars, on Sunday March 27, live on ABC. The full list of nominees is below.

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryuske Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick Tick ... Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Netflix Netflix loading...

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jessie Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Animated Short Film

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Encanto Disney loading...

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Dune Warner Bros. loading...

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Documentary Short Subject

“Audible“

“Lead Me Home“

“The Queen of Basketball“

“Three Songs For Benazir“

“When We Were Bullies“

Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick... Boom!

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Live Action Short Film

“Ala Kachuu - Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”

CRUELLA Disney loading...

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Orugitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

“Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Dune Warner Bros. loading...

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

West Side Story Fox loading...

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Netflix Netflix loading...

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Actors Who Won Oscars For Their First Movie Roles