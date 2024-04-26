‘Rosemary’s Baby’ Gets Prequel on Paramount+

Rosemary’s Baby is getting a prequel film on streaming.

The film is titled Apartment 7A and it is set to premiere later this year on Paramount+.

Released in 1968, the film became one of the defining horror films of its era. Directed by Roman Polanski, it starred Mia Farrow as a young woman who becomes pregnant and then fears her child may be the Antichrist.

Here is how Paramount+ describes this new film:

Set in 1965 New York City, and tells the story prior to the legendary horror classic ‘Rosemary’s Baby’, exploring what happened in the apartment before Rosemary moved in. When a struggling, young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected, older couple promises her a shot at fame.

Julia Garner plays the lead role in the film. Natalie Erika James is Apartment 7A’s director.

Polanski’s film was based on the novel by Ira Levin. After it became a massive hit, it did get a sequel on television in 1976 dubbed Look What’s Happened to Rosemary’s Baby. It did feature Ruth Gordon reprising her role from te original film, but Farrow was replaced by actress Patty Duke. The film got terrible reviews and is often considered one of the worst sequels in history.

Ten years ago NBC made a miniseries version of Rosemary’s Baby starring Zoe Saldana in the Farrow role.

Apartment 7A will also star Dianne Wiest, Jim Sturgess, and Kevin McNally. It will premiere this fall on Paramount+. The service is hyping it as a release designed to “kick off the Halloween season” so it looks to be an early fall release.

