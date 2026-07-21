I keep reading articles about 2026 as a year of box office “triumphs.”

And that is absolutely true in certain places and at certain times. Toy Story 5 proved Andy might have outgrown his toys, but the public at large most certainly has not. Project Hail Mary showed that Amazon could open a big-time blockbuster, and confirmed that Ryan Gosling was way more than just Ken in Barbie.

The Odyssey’s huge opening weekend cements Christopher Nolan’s status as the most bankable big-budget auteur alive today. (It outgrossed Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day in three days!) And there have definitely been some big surprise hits as well. Nobody expected Obsession to outgross The Mandalorian and Grogu and Hoppers, and all but the four biggest releases of 2026 so far. (YouTuber beats Star Wars and Pixar is such a wild yet accurate statement that no one could have possibly predicted even ten years ago.)

But Hollywood shouldn’t pat itself on the back too hard. 2026 has had its fair share of flops, too. Some of the biggest financial disappointments of the year were movies that were supposed to be guaranteed hits; big IP that didn’t connect with fans of their franchises, sequels that didn’t deliver the way their predecessors did, and a couple of star vehicles that broke down on the way to the bank.

Were these films bad? In some cases, yes; in others, absolutely not. That’s just the way things go at the box office sometimes. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest box-office flops and bombs of 2026 to date.

The Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2026 So Far In a year where the box office has roared back, these are the films that have bucked the trend.

READ MORE: The 10 Worst Box-Office Bombs of the Last 10 Years

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