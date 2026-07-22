A bunch of new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, we at ScreenCrush have your weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit play from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Steven Spielberg’s sci-fri drama Disclosure Day. Plus, check out the animated Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, Masters of the Universe, and more.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Din Djarin and Grogu reunite for a new mission as they work alongside the New Republic to hunt down the Empire's remaining forces. Their journey takes them across the galaxy, where familiar allies, dangerous enemies, and dangerous adventures await the duo.

The sci-fi adventure became available to watch at home on July 21.

Where to watch The Mandalorian and Grogu: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender

Years after the Hundred Year War, Aang discovers an ancient power that could help restore Air Nomad culture. Before dangerous enemies discover it, he and his friends set off on a global adventure to find it and maintain peace.

The animated adventure becomes available to watch at home on July 25.

Where to watch Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender: Paramount+.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Says Another Deadpool Movie Is Coming

Disclosure Day

When proof of extraterrestrial life is revealed to the entire world, humanity is forced to grapple with a reality that changes everything. As fear, curiosity, and global tensions collide, a small group finds itself at the center of the biggest event in history.

The sci-fi drama became available to watch at home on July 21.

Where to watch Disclosure Day: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Masters of the Universe

Prince Adam embraces his destiny as the heroic He-Man when the evil Skeletor threatens Eternia and its legendary power. Armed with the Power Sword and backed by loyal allies, he must protect his world before darkness takes over.

The fantasy action-adventure film became available to watch at home on July 22.

Where to watch Masters of the Universe: Amazon Prime Video.

Scary Movie

Cindy and Brenda return in this reboot of the over-the-top comedy franchise, this time poking fun at hit horror films such as M3GAN, Smile, Terrifier, and other recent movies in the genre.

The comedy film became available to watch at home on July 21.

Where to watch Scary Movie: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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