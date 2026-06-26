The new Supergirl movie is based on a recent DC miniseries, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. But the film also makes some big changes to its source material — and it is also part of the larger DC Universe, and as such it’s connected to James Gunn’s Superman movies, and includes roles for characters like Lobo (played by Jason Momoa) who weren’t in Woman of Tomorrow at all.

All of these elements become very important to the end of the movie, which is the subject of our latest Supergirl video. In it we discuss how the movie adapts the story of the comic, and how it sets up the events of the next Superman movie, 2027’s Man of Tomorrow.

Watch our full Supergirl breakdown video — including the one big really change from the Woman of Tomorrow comic series that we expect is going to make a lot of people very mad — below:

READ MORE: Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on the ending of Supergirl and how it sets up Braniac for Man of Tomorrow, check out more of our videos below, including one recapping My Adventures With Superman so far, one on all of the cool DC Easter eggs in the latest trailer for the new Supergirl film, and one on all the Easter eggs in the first Supergirl trailer. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. DC’s Supergirl is now playing in theaters everywhere.

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