It only took 13 minutes for Jackass: Best and Last to make me laugh so hard I cried.

Without spoiling too much, the scene in question involves Jackass supreme Steve-O, a robot, the robot’s claw-like hand, and Steve-O’s butthole. Later in the film, archival footage shot during the production of Jackass: The Movie 25 years ago shows a much-younger Steve-O adamantly refuse to perform a prank that would require him to shove a toy car up his ass in order to freak out an unsuspecting radiologist when he takes a look at his X-rays.

That was then. Just look at Steve-O now, with a robot using his backside like a mitten on a chilly winter’s night. He’s come so far! Forget the parade of humiliating, mutilating degradations. Jackass is actually about growth.

Jackass: Best and Last really puts all of that time and, uh, maturation into perspective. A quarter century later, this crew of skaters, goofballs, weirdos, and undiagnosed masochists continue to push the cinematic envelope (and then give someone a paper cut with the envelope). Nobody in the world of comedy raises the bar higher and higher with each subsequent film (and then zaps someone with an shock collar attached to their genitals until they fall on the bar penis first).

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I wasn’t the only one crying during this film. Franchise ringleader Johnny Knoxville gets choked up on camera on multiple occasions — pretty much any time he’s confronted with the sad reality that Best and Last will be the final Jackass film. The stars of these movies have always been vulnerable; in Best and Last, their pain is as much emotional as it is physical. (The pain’s still very physical, mind you. Getting shot with a stun gun hurts a lot.)

Even skeptics will have to admit: A sixth Jackass film looks mighty unlikely at this point. Best and Last makes it clear that Jackass was basically already over by the time they shot it the new snippets sprinkled throughout this collection of previous highlights and never-before-seen footage.

Less of a full-blown movie than an extended curtain call, Jackass: Best and Last is about as close as a movie has ever gotten to a best-of album from a beloved rock group. Steve-O taking a robot finger to the rectum is the Jackass equivalent of Tom Petty putting “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” on his Greatest Hits. Like, yes, there’s a lot of stuff in here you already know. But there’s a couple of new bangers in there as well.

The classic pranks are still funny too, of course. I will never not laugh at Johnny Knoxville terrorizing uptight golfers with an airhorn. But they’re also stuff culled from earlier movies. The old clips do include a few rarities, including one early stunt from the Jackass TV series that MTV refused to air because it was “too imitate-able,” and another so dangerous it appears in Best and Last with an onscreen disclaimer warning viewers not to try it at home because it is “extremely stupid and could kill you.”

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Still, longtime Jackass fans will be very familiar with roughly half of this movie. The rest is comprised of new footage, all of it up to Jackass’ usual standard of inspired lunacy. No one else on Earth could even conceive of what these men do with a Twister mat, a bunch of Ex-Lax, and some plastic bags — much less inflict such a homebrew torture device upon one another with so much glee and good cheer.

The problem is there’s not enough original content in Best and Last. In fact, it contains so many recycled skits from earlier films that Bam Margera, who was fired during the shooting of the last Jackass movie, and Ryan Dunn, who passed away in a car accident in 2011, both have more screen time in Best and Last than current cast members like Rachel Wolfson and Compston “Dark Shark” Wilson.

Given that this is the franchise’s official farewell, honoring Margera and Dunn’s contributions makes sense. But the overwhelming amount of old clips does come at the expense of folks like Wolfson and Dark Shark, who got demoted to glorified background extras after very funny work in Jackass Forever. Even some of the series’ old guard, like durable, perpetually shirtless Preston Lacy, get very few new moments to shine.

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Maybe that’s for the best. (In terms of the Jackass stars’ quality of life as they head toward their 60s, it’s surely for the best.) Knoxville openly acknowledges in an early scene that he can no longer perform a lot of his most famous recurring stunts because of all the injuries he’s accumulated over his career — including a concussion and brain hemorrhage from a scary altercation with a bull during Jackass Forever. (Can you imagine the insurance bills on a movie like Jackass?)

I feel Knoxville’s pain. We’re all getting older. Dumbasses like me who’ve been watching him since he was letting children kick him in the balls to test jock straps now have kids of their own, some of whom are so clumsy they need no encouragement to crush their fathers’ testicles. (This may not be a hypothetical example.)

By some strange quirk of timing, I’m scheduled to get my first colonoscopy next week — four days after I saw Jackass: Best and Last, where Steve-O and company quip about the importance of regular colon cancer screenings, then turn the swill you need to drink to prep your bowels to get scoped into a bravura comic set piece that is both ingenious and incredibly disgusting.

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This is what I will miss most about Jackass. Beyond the nauseating misbehavior and the outlandish self-harm (which, okay, yes, I will also miss), this series showed us that the best way to face our own mortality is not with class and stoicism. It’s by laughing at the absurdity of existence while surrounded by the people you love.

Additional Thoughts:

-It did occur to me watching Best and Last that if director Jeff Tremaine and the rest of the Jackass team hadn’t poured all their best outtakes into the series of “.5” films they sold on DVD, that footage would have been perfect for this project. Instead, they had only a handful of rare clips to use and had to make due with greatest hits for the rest.

-Steve-O says in one scene that he went into Jackass: Best and Last wanting to be the film’s MVP. (Each Jackass has had one, he explains; “Danger Ehren” McGhehey was Jackass Forever’s MVP, he adds, thanks to his willingness to get tortured by a bear and pelted in the groin with softballs, not necessarily in that order.) Steve-O, if you ever read this I just want you to know: You are, without question, Jackass: Best and Last’s MVP. Thank you for your sacrifices for your art. They were not in vain.

-I love that the very last prank in the entire Jackass franchise, the one at the very end of the closing credits, is on the audience.

RATING: 6/10

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