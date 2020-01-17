‘20th Century Fox’ Is No More, As Disney Renames Studio

Don’t expect to see that classic Fox logo up there for too much longer.

Variety reports that Disney is rebranding the studios it bought from Fox last year. 20th Century Fox will become “20th Century Studios” while “Fox Searchlight Pictures” is now simply “Searchlight Pictures.”

There are still more changes to make:

On the TV side, however, no final decisions have been made about adjusting the monikers of production units 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios. Discussions about a possible name change are underway, but no consensus has emerged, according to a source close to the situation. Disney has already started the process to phase out the Fox name: Email addresses have changed for Searchlight staffers, with the fox.com address replaced with a searchlightpictures.com address.

These moves are not entirely shocking: Rupert Murdoch’s company is still called Fox Corporation. (It was previously 21st Century Fox until Disney’s purchase.) Continuing to call these movie-producing entitles variations of “Fox” could create brand confusion — before you factor in that for a lot of people “Fox” means “Fox News,” a channel that has nothing to do with Disney.

It’s sort of weird to rename something “20th Century Pictures” in the 21st century, even if those two words were a big part of the original company’s identity and famous logo for decades. (The simple “Searchlight Pictures” makes a lot more sense.) Then again, what else are you going to call it? You can’t keep the Fox part. If you want to maintain that connection to the studio’s past — which includes the making of classics like The Sound of Music, Alien, Star Wars, Die Hard, and many others — there aren’t many other options.