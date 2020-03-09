Despite Numerous Delays, ‘New Mutants’ Never Underwent Reshoots

The truth comes out. Marvel’s The New Mutants has been put through the ringer on its road to release, and it was the generally accepted theory that this was because of reshoots. The story goes that director Josh Boone had originally pitched New Mutants as a full-on horror film, but Fox got cold feet and opted for a PG-13 thriller. But then these alleged reshoots took place in an attempt to boost the horror aspect that was initially lost in the first round of filming. And then the Disney-Fox merger took place, and Disney wanted the film to be toned down again.

But now, according to Collider, all of these "reshoots" apparently never happened. Said director Josh Boone:

Everybody said we did reshoots! We’ve never done reshoots. And I’ll tell you this: If there hadn’t been a merger, I’m sure we would’ve done reshoots the same way every movie does pickups. We didn’t even do that because by the time the merger was done and everything was settled, everybody’s older.

Wow. Well this certainly changes things, doesn’t it? Boone explained that the Disney-Fox merger did put the movie on hold for about a year, a period during which he started directing The Stand for CBS All Access. But after that year, they called him up to see if he was interested in completing the nearly-finished movie. Maisie Williams, who plays Wolfsbane in the movie, told Collider the final cut is “exactly the movie they set out to make.” There’s still no word on whether The New Mutants will merge with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or exist as a standalone movie, but at least we know we’re getting the version of the film promised by Boone since the beginning.

The New Mutants hits theaters April 3.