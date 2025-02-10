Beloved ’90s Foods You Can Still Eat Today

When you hear the phrase “’90s food,” what’s the first thing you think of?

I’m going to guess it’s something wrapped in a plastic. Possibly frozen. There’s a good chance it was something that sort of resembled a fruit, and kind of tasted like fruit, but did not contain any actual fruit.

Maybe you could get it at McDonald’s or Pizza Hut. Odds are it was either covered with cheese, stuffed with cheese, or both. (Dairy had a great ’90s. Dairy was big. Almond milk? Not so much.)

Some of those classic ’90s favorites have shuffled off this mortal coil. (We’ll never forget you, Butterfinger BB’s. May flights of angels that resemble Bart Simpson sing thee to thy rest.) But a surprising number of ’90s foods have hung around for 30 years or more and are still available at your local grocer, bodega, or fast food chain.

Below, I’ve collected 20 examples of those sorts of food items; things that scream “THE 1990s!” almost as much as Beanie Babies and wide leg jeans. All of them are, somewhat inexplicably, sold in stores today. But beware: Reading this list might send you running to the snack aisle to try something you haven’t eaten in three decades to see if it’s just as good as you remember from childhood. Spoiler alert: It’s not — unless it’s Fruit By the Foot. That stuff holds up; I steal it out of my kids’ snack bin all the time.

(Please don’t tell them about the stolen Fruit By the Foot. They’ll be so mad at me.)

Beloved ’90s Foods You Can Still Eat When people hear the phrase “’90s foods” they think of these 20 items — all of which are still sold today.

