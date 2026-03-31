I Ate McDonald’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Saja Boys Breakfast Meal

For the fans!

(Of saturated fats!)

Today, nine months after KPop Demon Hunters debuted on Netflix and became one of the biggest pop-cultural phenomenons of 2025, McDonald’s has unveiled not one but two different KPop-inspired meals. And since one is a breakfast meal and one is a dinner option, you need to visit McDonald’s twice to try them both. That’s a business model so diabolical Gwi-Ma would surely approve.

I had a few hours to kill this morning and I don’t see my nutritionist until he dismisses his lawsuit against me, so I decided to try the breakfast option — “The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal”— first. (Rest assured, I will also eat “The Huntr/x Meal,” which comes with Chicken McNuggets “Hunter Sauce,” “Demon Sauce,” “Ramyeon McShaker™ Fries, because for some reason I have to eat every food inspired by movies and then write about them.)

On its official website, here is how McDonald’s describes the Saja Boys Breakfast Meal:

Breakfast gets a remix inspired by KPop Demon Hunters with The Saja Boys Breakfast Meal. It features a Spicy Sausage McMuffin®—a Sausage McMuffin® with Egg covered in Spicy Saja Sauce for that peppery kick—alongside Hash Browns, a small soft drink (maybe a soda pop) and 1 of 8 photocards of Jinu and the rest of the boys. It’s the ultimate encore to start your day and it's only here for a limited time.

I’ve seen KPop Demon Hunters approximately 800 times over the last year with my children. And never — not once! — did I think to myself “Hm, I wonder what a Saja Boys sauce would taste like?”

I did not ask, but now McDonald’s has answered. And look, I once ate “Thing Sauce.” No tie-in food will ever sound as disgusting as that (or at least that is what I tell myself on the weeks when my therapist is away on vacation).

Here’s the video of my unboxing and first tasting of the Saja Boys meal.

READ MORE: Once-Beloved Fast Food Items That No Longer Exist

Oh, also I got a photocard of Mystery, who I think we can all agree is among the top four or five best Saja Boys.

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Because I am an extremely serious journalist and wanted to compare the two (and not at all because I am a glutton who just wanted one), I also bought a standard Sausage McMuffin (with egg, obviously) for a taste test.

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As you can see, the Spicy Sausage McMuffin does come in a special wrapper with some of the demon “patterns” from the film and other KPop Demon Hunters design elements.

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As for the sandwiches, they’re absolutely identical except for the addition of that “Spicy Saja Sauce.” Ah, but as we all remember from KPop Demon Hunters, most of the Saja Boys couldn’t handle spice when they appeared on Who Can Chug the Most Hot Sauce? (My main man Mystery was history real quick.) So it seems like a slight contradiction in terms to make a Saja Boys-themed item spicy.

That said, I have to give McDonald’s credit; when they advertise something as spicy lately — like last year’s Minecraft Nether Flame Sauce, something that I also ate because I live a really meaningful and fulfilled life — they deliver in the heat department. This McMuffin is spicy; probably too spicy for a lot of people.

I’m not a big fast food breakfast guy, but if I was at McDonald’s around breakfast time while this KPop Demon Hunters meal was still on the menu, I would probably eat another one of these things. I will note, however, that McDonald’s website states that the full Saja Boys Breakfast Meal contains 800 Cal. There’s no way the Boys are maintaining those gorgeous KPop bods on a regular diet of Spicy Sausage McMuffins.

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