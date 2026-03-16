Michael B. Jordan Celebrated Oscar Win at In-N-Out Burger

People think being a movie star is all about glamour and fast cars and expensive watches, but sometimes you just want a good Double-Double.

In celebration of his well-deserved Oscar win for Best Actor last night, Sinners star Michael B. Jordan left the Dolby Theatre and headed over to a Los Angeles In-N-Out Burger, where — still dressed for the black-tie event — ordered and enjoyed some fast food in a moment that was very well-documented on social media.

Here is he at the In-N-Out counter, surrounded by a truly alarming number of people taking photos and videos and live-streaming him. (Seriously, it must be incredibly disorienting to be the guy at the center of all that.)

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The crowds followed him to a table where he ate his celebratory meal as well.

While this is a very fun moment (to observe; I would not want dozens of people staring at me while I tried to enjoy my Animal Style burger without getting mustard on my suit), it must be acknowledged that Michael B. Jordan is not the first award winner to bask in his post-show glory at In-N-Out.

Back in 2024, actor Paul Giamatti went viral after someone snapped a picture of him chilling at In-N-Out, tux and all, after winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for the film The Holdovers.

This is just an all-time great photograph.

It was a good night for Sinners, which took home four Academy Awards last night. In addition to Jordan’s prize, the movie won Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Original Screenplay for the film’s writer/director Ryan Coogler. Its Best Cinematography win was historical as well; Sinners D.P. Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to ever win an Oscar in that category. I hope she got to enjoy a celebratory meal of whatever fast food she prefers in peace.

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