A24 Is Auctioning Off ‘Uncut Gems’ Bedazzled Furby For Charity

Production company A24 is auctioning off items from some of their biggest arthouse hits to aid coronavirus relief efforts, including a bedazzled, shifty-eyed Furby pendant from the Safdie Brothers’ thriller Uncut Gems. It should be noted, however, that the sparkles come not from diamonds, but from rhinestones. But to own a piece of jewelry touched by Sandman himself? Priceless.

Other items up for auction include Florence Pugh’s 30-pound floral dress from the finale of Ari Aster’s Midsommar and the cursed mermaid figurine from Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse. If you’d rather have a piece of memorabilia that isn’t going to haunt your dreams, you can bid on a skateboard from Jonah Hill’s nostalgic Mid90s or Kayla’s time capsule from Bo Burnham’s charming Eighth Grade.

The auctions will take place online throughout April and May. The proceeds will go to the FDNY Foundation, Food Bank for New York City, NYC Health + Hospitals, and the Queens Community House. Each auction will last for 16 days, giving interested parties plenty of time to engage in a bidding war. “It’s nice to see when stuff that’s made for a movie can live on,” said Eggers to The New York Times. “The craftspeople that make these props put a lot of time and effort and love and sweat and tears into creating them, so if it can have another life, that’s great.”

What do you think? Are you interested in owning a piece of A24 history? How about a half-ton, life-size replica of the lighthouse lens that drives Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe insane? It looks like now is the time to make those dreams come true, and for a great cause.