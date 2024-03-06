The Worst Comedy Movies Ever Made, According to Letterboxd

Letterboxd’s database categorizes movies into 19 different genres: Action, adventure, animation, crime, documentary, drama, family, fantasy, history, horror, music, mystery, romance, science fiction, thriller, TV movie (is that a genre?), war, western ... and comedy.

In each category, users can filter and arrange the movies in a myriad of ways: By decade of release, by where and how the films are available to rent or stream, by how popular they are on the site, alphabetically, or according to how Letterboxd’s millions of users have rated them using the site’s zero to five-star scale.

The site’s database already contains over 135,000 different comedies. And when you filter those titles so that those with the lowest average rating come first, the 25 titles below are what you get: The worst comedies ever made, according to Letterboxd.

(Also, if you’re curious, the best comedy ever made, according to Letterboxd, is ... Over the Garden Wall.)

Looking at the results, there are a few conclusions we can draw. For one thing, Letterboxd’s users watch a lot of recent films, many of them on Netflix; the results are heavily skewed toward films of the last 15 years, many of which are originals created for the popular streaming service. (It helps that a lot of the stuff Netflix makes is quite bad!) There are also a bunch of remakes and sequels, which is perhaps not too surprising. And there are also several absolutely terrible spoofs as well. (Please, don’t hold the work of two very bad parody makers against the genre as a whole.)

Without further ado, let’s get to the list...

The Worst Comedy Movies Ever, According to Letterboxd According to the users of the social media movie website Letterboxd, these are the worst comedies ever made.

READ MORE: The Worst Oscar Best Picture Winners Ever