‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Is in the Works, Says Shooter McGavin Actor

Could we finally see a sequel to Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore? The man who stole our hearts eating s— for breakfast says yes.

In an interview with The Ken Carman Show, actor Christopher McDonald — best known throughout the world as Happy Gilmore’s nemesis Shooter McGavin — revealed that Adam Sandler recently told him there was a “first draft” of a script for Happy Gilmore 2. In fact, McDonald says, he actually showed the script to him.

Here is what McDonald said...

I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this ... I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that?’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!

The original Happy Gilmore was released in 1996 and made about $40 million against a $12 million budget. It became an even bigger hit on home video and cable, and helped launch Sandler’s film career. (The Wedding Singer came out two years later and cemented Sandler’s movie-star status.) Sandler played a middling hockey player who discovers he has a preternatural gift for golf. A one-armed former pro golfer named Chubbs (played by the late great Carl Weathers) helps him harness his talent, and Happy sets off to become a golfing champion — with the evil Shooter McGavin standing in his way.

Sandler has made relatively few live-action sequels over the course of his career. He made a second Grown Ups after the first film became a big hit in theaters, and he recently released a second Murder Mystery starring he and Jennifer Aniston to Netflix. That’s it! He’s never made a sequel to any of his most popular films — and Happy Gilmore might be at the very top of that list.

I have no idea how how you make a Happy Gilmore sequel 20 years later. Maybe he’s now the Chubbs to some young hockey player turned golfer? However you do it, I’m gonna guess Sandler fans would definitely would turn out to watch it.

