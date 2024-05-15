‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Is Officially Coming to Netflix

Happy Gilmore is stepping up to the tee again in a new sequel movie.

After months of hints and and rumors, Netflix confirmed they are working with Adam Sandler on a sequel to his hit ’90s comedy Happy Gilmore. In the original film, Sandler played the title character, a middling hockey player with a violent temper who discovers an incredible gift for golf. He goes on the pro tour where he battles a cocky veteran named Shooter McGavin and gets into a fist fight with The Price Is Right host Bob Barker. (RIP.) Hilarity ensued.

Happy Gilmore was one of Sandler’s earliest big-screen vehicles and one of the hits that cemented his movie star status and remains one of his fans’ favorites. In our own list of every Adam Sandler movie ever made, it ranked at #8, ahead of pretty much all the other films he made in that period.

Carl Weathers and Adam Sandler in a scene from Happy Gilmore Universal loading...

The rumor mill about Happy Gilmore 2 first started churning back in March when actor Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin, said in an interview that he had recently spoken with Sandler who mentioned the project to him.

“I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this ... I said, ‘What?’” McDonald explained. “He says, ‘How about that?’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

A few weeks later, longtime Sandler co-star Drew Barrymore teased on her talk show her own conversation with Sandler about the movie, saying that he promised her it was “in process.”

So far Netflix has not released any details about the film’s premise or its creative team beyond Sandler himself.

