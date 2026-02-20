House of the Dragon is coming back this summer for its third season of intrigue and fantasy warfare. The new trailer is here and the ScreenCrush crew has the full breakdown.

We’ll catch you back up on the events of Season 2 and the Targaryen civil war that is now underway. We’ll also explain how this all connects to Game of Thrones, how the House of the Dragon show differs from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book that served as the source material for this show, and the importance of the Battle of the Gullet, one of the most crucial turning points in the entire history of the Westeros.

First off: If you missed it, here is the actual Season 3 trailer:

And here is our breakdown, for the sickos:

