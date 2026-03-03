The world of Game of Thrones continues to expand, and soon could include a big-screen feature film.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Warner Bros. is working on the script for a Game of Thrones movie, with Beau Willimon, who created the U.S. version of House of Cards and later served as a writer on the Star Wars show Andor, working on the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “both HBO and the Warner Bros. film division were working on rival versions of the story of King Aegon I Targaryen’s conquest of Westeros,” with Warners wanting to make “a mammoth, Dune-sized feature film.”

Despite the end of the original Game of Thrones TV series in 2019, the franchise, created by writer George R.R. Martin, maintains a large presence on HBO and HBO Max. The streaming service has already made two spinoff shows, House of the Dragon and the recent A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, with others in development.

This is not the first time a Game of Thrones movie has been discussed, either. Before the old TV show ended, its creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, had tried to sell HBO on the idea of concluding the story with a trilogy of feature films of massive scale. HBO nixed that idea, and had Benioff and Weiss conclude the story with the television series’ eighth season.

While a Game of Thrones movie seems like an obvious way to expand the company’s business, whether or not this project comes to fruition probably has less to do with the quality of Beau Willimon’s and more to do with what happens to Warner Bros. if it is fully acquired by Paramount Skydance and then merged into its film studio operations. They could decide they love the idea; or they could decide, like HBO before it, that Game of Thrones is better left as a small-screen franchise. Time will tell.

