‘It’s Over’: Adam Driver Says He’s Done With Star Wars

Don’t expect to see Kylo Ren back in Star Wars any time soon.

Promoting his new movie Paper Tiger on The Rich Eisen Show, Adam Driver was asked whether there’s a chance he could make a return to the Star Wars franchise. The question is not outrageous, despite how Kylo Ren’s story arc concluded in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A few months ago, word leaked into the press that Driver himself had collaborated with filmmaker Steven Soderbergh on a pitch for a Rise of Skywalker prequel they would have called The Hunt for Ben Solo.

Disney ultimately turned down their proposal, a decision that Soderbergh himself publicly called “insane.” But clearly Driver did have interest in a Star Wars return at some point.

Not anymore. Driver told Eisen flat out “no more Star Wars.”

“We tried to do one more,” he added. “But [Disney] were like, ‘No, he’s dead.’”

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Driver appeared in all three of Disney’s big-screen Star Wars sequels, starting with 2015’s The Force Awakens. Since 2019 and the release of The Rise of Skywalker, just one Star Wars movie has made it to theaters: This summer’s The Mandalorian and Grogu, based on the hit Disney+ series. In between, many projects — including Driver and Soderbergh’s — were developed or discussed by Lucasfilm or Disney. None made it to the finish line.

The franchise’s upcoming big-screen slate does include one confirmed title: Star Wars: Starfighter from director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling. That opens in theaters next May.

After that? Who knows. Driver’s Star Wars co-star Daisy Ridley was supposed to get her own The Rise of Skywalker sequel, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. But that film remains mired in a development Sarlacc Pit. Recently, there were reports that Spider-Man director Jon Watts was working on a new Skywalker saga movie, but there’s been no update on that in a while either.

Watch the full Adam Driver interview from The Rich Eisen Show below. Paper Tiger opens in theaters on November 13.