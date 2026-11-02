The Rotta the Hutt Halloween Costume Was Just As Bad as the Character in ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’

Every year, the biggest hit movies inspire many of the most popular Halloween costumes. In 2026, that meant a lot of Jessie and Woody from Toy Story, some Minions (and maybe some monsters), and at least a handful of couples where the woman wore a black turtleneck and never blinked, trailed by her boyfriend with a laptop strapped to his chest.

I went in a different direction. I decided to dress as Rotta the Hutt, Jabba the Hutt’s son from The Mandalorian and Grogu.

This choice probably requires a little explanation. It’s not because I relate to the character of a giant slug with incredibly well-toned muscles. (I get the slug part; I sit on my ass watching and writing about movies all day. It’s the well-toned muscles where Rotta and I depart company.)

Every Halloween since 2022, I have worn some sort of inflatable costume. It started as a one-off thing. My wife wanted me to be something that matched our daughter, who dressed that year like a paleontologist. So I was a big inflatable dinosaur skeleton.

(Please note my short T-rex arms in that picture. Richard Jenkins would be proud.)

My kids got a big kick out of watching me lumber down the sidewalk inside a giant balloon with legs. Too big of a kick; in 2023, they demanded I get another inflatable costume. That year I was a cactus (that everyone in New York thought was a pickle).

With that, the tradition was set. I didn’t like the cactus (or the pickle) because people could see my face. That was too embarrassing; at least with the dinosaur, no one outside my family knew it was me. The following Christmas, my in-laws bought me an inflatable costume of Spider-Rex, the character who asks the provocative question “What if Spider-man, but dinosaur?” That became the Halloween 2024 costume.

And last year, I was Gizmo from Gremlins, mostly because I found the suit heavily discounted at an online retailer. Later, I found out why; it was impossible to see out of the head and also the built-in fan struggled to keep the costume inflated. I spent Halloween blindly staggering through Brooklyn, hoping I would get home before midnight so I wouldn’t accidentally eat candy too late and turn into Stripe.

This year’s costume was set from basically the moment I spotted this image back in August: An inflatable Rotta the Hutt costume, based on arguably the goofiest character in Star Wars canon since Jar Jar Binks, rendered even goofier by the fact that the inflatable costume version has two human hands poking out of Rotta’s armpits.

Spirit Halloween Spirit Halloween

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(Note: The costume is out of stock! I’m not the only one that bought this hideous thing!)

Now, as a moron loving father who would do anything to make his children smile, and someone who has worn a ridiculous inflatable costume for four straight Halloweens, I can tell you from a place of authority: Having somewhere to stick your hands out of the costume absolutely comes in handy. Otherwise, you are literally entombed in soft rubber for the duration of trick-or-treating. You can’t eat any candy, you can’t get a tissue to blow your nose, you can’t get assistance stepping over a broken piece of sidewalk or a bewildered kid. You’re completely on your own.

Actually, the serious design flaw in the Rotta suit was below that — and I’m not talking about his incredibly chiseled abdomen muscles. I’m talking about the legs. As you can see from the official online listing, the Rotta the Hutt costume has two little holes in the bottom to stick your feet through. While those feet holes do break the otherwise seamless illusion that this is the famous and beloved Star Wars character Rotta the Hutt asking for a second Fun Size Butterfinger, it would very tricky to walk in an anatomically correct slug costume.

But here is the unfortunate discovery I only made after I Whalefalled myself into this monstrosity: While Rotta the Hutt had holes for feet, there were no legs built into the costume. So it was nearly as hard to walk in it as if the costume had just been a giant slug filled with air. (Rotta also had an incredible long tail that made turning or not hitting small children nigh impossible.)

To see for yourself, scroll to the video in the fourth slide of the Instagram photo below. You will think I am hamming this up for the camera. I am not. That was the widest and most graceful stride I could make. It was like trying to walk with shackles around your ankles.

In short, the Rotta the Hutt costume was an unmitigated trick-or-treating disaster. I literally could not keep pace with my kids. I would say “Slow down! I am a giant slug!” and they would laugh at me and run off to the next house. None of these inflatable costume are easy to go trick-or-treating in, but in five years, Rotta the Hutt was by far the worst and the most difficult to manage.

That said: Rotta the Hutt was easily the worst part of The Mandalorian and Grogu. The character was curiously conceived — Mando is hired to rescue him, Rotta doesn’t want to be rescued because he wants to earn his freedom himself through pit fighting, then Rotta is instantly double crossed in a pit fight and must be rescued anyway — and mostly consisted of a vocally unrecognizable Jeremy Allen White mumbling about how he is nothing like his father, a fact he proved by having well-defined abs and shouting things like “I don’t wanna be anything like my father!”

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm

He just didn’t make much sense as a character. And you know what? Rotta the Hutt did not make much sense as a Halloween costume, either. So while I could not walk in it, or properly supervise my children, or go to the bathroom without enormous difficulty, I must concede it was a fairly accurate film-to-costume adaptation. Indeed, the feeling of walking as if my ankles were shackled must be how Rotta felt to be shacked to his father Jabba’s legacy. He is his own man! And now I am too.

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