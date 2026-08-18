The Mandalorian returns home to streaming in September.

The big-screen movie version of Mando, The Mandalorian and Grogu, makes it streaming premiere on Disney+ on September 2.

Also coming to Disney+ and its sister service Hulu in September: A LEGO Star Wars special dedicated to the Mandalorian, new episodes of Futurama, and the return of Dancing With the Stars for a new streaming-exclusive season.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ and Hulu in September 2026:

Tuesday, September 1

• Hulu: Amsterdam (2022)

• Hulu: The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Hulu: Burlesque (2010)

• Hulu: Coraline (2009)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Season 1) – Finale Episode

• Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

• Hulu: Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

• Hulu: Inglourious Basterds (2009)

• Hulu: Jennifer's Body (2009)

• Hulu: Jerry Maguire (1996)

• Hulu: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Hulu: Moneyball (2011)

• Hulu: ParaNorman (2012)

Lucasfilm Lucasfilm

READ MORE: 11 Forgotten Disney Animated Movies

Wednesday, September 2

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Premiere

• Disney+: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast – Two-Episode Premiere @ 9pm ET

• Disney+: LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Premiere

��� Disney+ and Hulu: The One Shot (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

• Hulu: FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s The Shards Official Podcast – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+ and Hulu: 9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later

Thursday, September 3

• Hulu: Chad Powers (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+ and Hulu: Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 3)

• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Paranormal State (Seasons 1 and 2)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

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Friday, September 4

• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+: Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

• Disney+: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Saturday, September 5

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Camp Rock: Shorts – Premiere

Monday, September 7

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: Poor Things (2023)

Paramount Paramount

Tuesday, September 8

• Hulu: Babylon (2022)

• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Premiere @ 6pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT

• Hulu: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 27) – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Wednesday, September 9

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

• Disney+: Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Hulu: FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

Thursday, September 10

• Disney+ and Hulu: Crime in Progress (Season 1)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – Premiere

• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: MonsterQuest (Seasons 3 and 4)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – Finale Episode @ 10pm PT

Friday, September 11

• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: 9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan – ABC News Live Special at 8pm ET

Saturday, September 12

• Disney and Hulu+: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

• Hulu: Honey Lemon Soda (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: A Sign of Affection (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

• Hulu: Suzume (Subbed & Dubbed) (2022)

Sunday, September 13

• Disney+: Kraven the Hunter

• ABC: Men's Championship Pre-Show (ABC) – 1pm ET

Fox Fox

Monday, September 14

• Hulu: Beyblade X (Season 2D) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Tuesday, September 15

• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Wednesday, September 16

• Disney+ and Hulu: City of Blood (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

• Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

• Disney+ and Hulu: Minimum Security (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

• Disney+: PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap]

• Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere

• Disney+ and Hulu: Unexpected Loves (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, September 17

• Disney+ and Hulu: Booked: First Day In (Season 4)

• Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode

• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Friday, September 18

• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 1

• Disney+: Magicampers: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Saturday, September 19

• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Finale Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 2

• Disney+: KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 1

Sunday, September 20

• Disney+: KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 2

Monday, September 21

• Disney+: CoComelon: The Melon Patch (Season 1) – Episodes 1-10

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

• Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: Wicked (2024)

Getty Images Getty Images

Tuesday, September 22

• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

• Hulu: Disney Princess: Create Your World x The LEGO Group

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Wednesday, September 23

• Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

• Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Thursday, September 24

• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere @ 6pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT

• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode

• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Paranormal State (Seasons 4 and 6)

• Disney+ and Hulu: Pawn Stars (Season 24)

Disney Jr. Disney Jr.

Friday, September 25

• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! – Special Episode

Saturday, September 26

• Disney+ and Hulu: Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against Time – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Sunday, September 27

• Hulu: A Complete Unknown (2024)

• Disney+: The Simpsons (Season 37)

Monday, September 28

• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – Premiere

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

• Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Tuesday, September 29

• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT

• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway All-Stars (Seasons 1-3)

• Disney+: SuperKitties: Howl-O-Ween Charm (Season 3) – Special Episode

Wednesday, September 30

• Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

• Hulu: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021) (Subbed & Dubbed)

• Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

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