Every New Film and Show on Disney+ in September 2026

Every New Film and Show on Disney+ in September 2026

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian returns home to streaming in September.

The big-screen movie version of Mando, The Mandalorian and Grogu, makes it streaming premiere on Disney+ on September 2.

Also coming to Disney+ and its sister service Hulu in September: A LEGO Star Wars special dedicated to the Mandalorian, new episodes of Futurama, and the return of Dancing With the Stars for a new streaming-exclusive season.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ and Hulu in September 2026:

Tuesday, September 1
Hulu: Amsterdam (2022)
Hulu: The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)
Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Hulu: Burlesque (2010)
Hulu: Coraline (2009)
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Season 1) – Finale Episode
Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes
Hulu: Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
Hulu: Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Hulu: Inglourious Basterds (2009)
Hulu: Jennifer's Body (2009)
Hulu: Jerry Maguire (1996)
Hulu: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Hulu: Moneyball (2011)
Hulu: ParaNorman (2012)

Lucasfilm
Lucasfilm

READ MORE: 11 Forgotten Disney Animated Movies

Wednesday, September 2
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Premiere
Disney+: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast – Two-Episode Premiere @ 9pm ET
Disney+: LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Premiere
��� Disney+ and Hulu: The One Shot (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
Hulu: FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Shards Official Podcast – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: 9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later

Thursday, September 3
Hulu: Chad Powers (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+ and Hulu: Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 3)
Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Paranormal State (Seasons 1 and 2)
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)"/>Sony
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)"/>Sony

Friday, September 4
Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+: Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
Disney+: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Saturday, September 5
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+: Locker Diaries: Camp Rock: Shorts – Premiere

Monday, September 7
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes
Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: Poor Things (2023)

Paramount
Paramount

Tuesday, September 8
Hulu: Babylon (2022)
Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Premiere @ 6pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT
Hulu: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 27) – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Wednesday, September 9
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Disney+: Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – New Episodes
Hulu: FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

Thursday, September 10
Disney+ and Hulu: Crime in Progress (Season 1)
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – Premiere
Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: MonsterQuest (Seasons 3 and 4)
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – Finale Episode @ 10pm PT

Friday, September 11
Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: 9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan – ABC News Live Special at 8pm ET

Saturday, September 12
Disney and Hulu+: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Hulu: Honey Lemon Soda (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: A Sign of Affection (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
Hulu: Suzume (Subbed & Dubbed) (2022)

Sunday, September 13
Disney+: Kraven the Hunter
ABC: Men's Championship Pre-Show (ABC) – 1pm ET

Fox
Fox

Monday, September 14
Hulu: Beyblade X (Season 2D) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes
Hulu: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)
Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Tuesday, September 15
Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Wednesday, September 16
Disney+ and Hulu: City of Blood (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Disney+ and Hulu: Minimum Security (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Disney+: PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap]
Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere
Disney+ and Hulu: Unexpected Loves (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, September 17
Disney+ and Hulu: Booked: First Day In (Season 4)
Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode
Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Friday, September 18
Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 1
Disney+: Magicampers: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Saturday, September 19
Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Finale Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 2
Disney+: KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 1

Sunday, September 20
Disney+: KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 2

Monday, September 21
Disney+: CoComelon: The Melon Patch (Season 1) – Episodes 1-10
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes
Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: Wicked (2024)

Getty Images
Getty Images

Tuesday, September 22
Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hulu: Disney Princess: Create Your World x The LEGO Group
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

Wednesday, September 23
Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Thursday, September 24
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere @ 6pm PT
Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT
Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode
Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Paranormal State (Seasons 4 and 6)
Disney+ and Hulu: Pawn Stars (Season 24)

Disney Jr.
Disney Jr.

Friday, September 25
Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! – Special Episode

Saturday, September 26
Disney+ and Hulu: Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against Time – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Sunday, September 27
Hulu: A Complete Unknown (2024)
Disney+: The Simpsons (Season 37)

Monday, September 28
Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – Premiere
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Season Finale
Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Tuesday, September 29
Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway All-Stars (Seasons 1-3)
Disney+: SuperKitties: Howl-O-Ween Charm (Season 3) – Special Episode

Wednesday, September 30
Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Hulu: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021) (Subbed & Dubbed)
Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

ScreenCrush logo
Get our free mobile app

Fall 2026 Preview: All the Movies You Have to See

Here are the fall 2026 titles you need to add to your calendar.
Filed Under: Disney Plus, Hulu, Star Wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu
Categories: Movie News

More From ScreenCrush