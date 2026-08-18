Every New Film and Show on Disney+ in September 2026
The Mandalorian returns home to streaming in September.
The big-screen movie version of Mando, The Mandalorian and Grogu, makes it streaming premiere on Disney+ on September 2.
Also coming to Disney+ and its sister service Hulu in September: A LEGO Star Wars special dedicated to the Mandalorian, new episodes of Futurama, and the return of Dancing With the Stars for a new streaming-exclusive season.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ and Hulu in September 2026:
Tuesday, September 1
• Hulu: Amsterdam (2022)
• Hulu: The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)
• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Hulu: Burlesque (2010)
• Hulu: Coraline (2009)
• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Season 1) – Finale Episode
• Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes
• Hulu: Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
• Hulu: Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
• Hulu: Inglourious Basterds (2009)
• Hulu: Jennifer's Body (2009)
• Hulu: Jerry Maguire (1996)
• Hulu: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Hulu: Moneyball (2011)
• Hulu: ParaNorman (2012)
READ MORE: 11 Forgotten Disney Animated Movies
Wednesday, September 2
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Premiere
• Disney+: Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast – Two-Episode Premiere @ 9pm ET
• Disney+: LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Premiere
��� Disney+ and Hulu: The One Shot (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
• Hulu: FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
• Hulu: FX’s The Shards Official Podcast – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
• Disney+ and Hulu: 9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later
Thursday, September 3
• Hulu: Chad Powers (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
• Disney+ and Hulu: Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 3)
• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Paranormal State (Seasons 1 and 2)
• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT
Friday, September 4
• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
• Disney+: Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
• Disney+: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
Saturday, September 5
• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
• Disney+: Locker Diaries: Camp Rock: Shorts – Premiere
Monday, September 7
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes
• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
• Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
• Hulu: Poor Things (2023)
Tuesday, September 8
• Hulu: Babylon (2022)
• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Premiere @ 6pm PT
• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT
• Hulu: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 27) – All Episodes Streaming
• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Wednesday, September 9
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
• Disney+: Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – New Episodes
• Hulu: FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT
Thursday, September 10
• Disney+ and Hulu: Crime in Progress (Season 1)
• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – Premiere
• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: MonsterQuest (Seasons 3 and 4)
• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – Finale Episode @ 10pm PT
Friday, September 11
• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: 9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan – ABC News Live Special at 8pm ET
Saturday, September 12
• Disney and Hulu+: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
• Hulu: Honey Lemon Soda (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
• Hulu: A Sign of Affection (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming
• Hulu: Suzume (Subbed & Dubbed) (2022)
Sunday, September 13
• Disney+: Kraven the Hunter
• ABC: Men's Championship Pre-Show (ABC) – 1pm ET
Monday, September 14
• Hulu: Beyblade X (Season 2D) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes
• Hulu: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)
• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
• Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Tuesday, September 15
• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT
• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Wednesday, September 16
• Disney+ and Hulu: City of Blood (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
• Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
• Disney+ and Hulu: Minimum Security (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
• Disney+: PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap]
• Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere
• Disney+ and Hulu: Unexpected Loves (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Thursday, September 17
• Disney+ and Hulu: Booked: First Day In (Season 4)
• Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two
• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode
• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Friday, September 18
• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 1
• Disney+: Magicampers: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Saturday, September 19
• Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Finale Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 2
• Disney+: KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 1
Sunday, September 20
• Disney+: KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 2
Monday, September 21
• Disney+: CoComelon: The Melon Patch (Season 1) – Episodes 1-10
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes
• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
• Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
• Hulu: Wicked (2024)
Tuesday, September 22
• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
• Hulu: Disney Princess: Create Your World x The LEGO Group
• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT
• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
Wednesday, September 23
• Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
• Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
Thursday, September 24
• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere @ 6pm PT
• Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT
• Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode
• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Paranormal State (Seasons 4 and 6)
• Disney+ and Hulu: Pawn Stars (Season 24)
Friday, September 25
• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! – Special Episode
Saturday, September 26
• Disney+ and Hulu: Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against Time – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Sunday, September 27
• Hulu: A Complete Unknown (2024)
• Disney+: The Simpsons (Season 37)
Monday, September 28
• Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – Premiere
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Season Finale
• Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
Tuesday, September 29
• Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8pm ET
• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT
• Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT
• Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway All-Stars (Seasons 1-3)
• Disney+: SuperKitties: Howl-O-Ween Charm (Season 3) – Special Episode
Wednesday, September 30
• Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode
• Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode
• Hulu: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021) (Subbed & Dubbed)
• Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode