Star Wars takes place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. But now the film itself comes from a long time ago. 2027 marks the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars’ first release in theaters, and now that very first version of the film — one that has been held back from public view for decades — is returning to theaters.

Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed today that a “restored version of the original Star Wars” will play in theaters around the world next February. They said the movie “will be released in digital and film formats, including IMAX 70mm, Digital IMAX, 4DX and D-BOX, with the presentation including an added celebratory logo in advance of the film featuring a newly orchestrated score by John Williams.”

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Lucasfilm also unveiled a new poster for Star Wars’ 50th re-release, designed by Matt Ferguson — one that, tellingly, does not contain the longer title (Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope) that writer/director George Lucas retroactively gave to it when he began making Star Wars sequels. When Star Wars first played in theaters in 1977 it was just called Star Wars. And now it’s just called Star Wars again.

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The title tweak was among the first of many changes Lucas made to Star Wars through the years. In 1997, he added new scenes and new digital effects to the film for its 20th anniversary, and re-released it in theaters as the “Special Edition.” The re-release was a massive box-office hit, and helped pave the way for the Star Wars prequels a few years later.

The Special Editions were initially greeted warmly by fans. But as Lucas continued to tweak Star Wars through the decades, they began to demand both cuts of the film. Instead, Lucas kept the 1977 cut locked away and only put the Special Editions (and later, further edits that added more weird stuff like Greedo shouting “Maclunkey!” to the infamous Cantina scene) on home video. So this 50th anniversary release really is a big deal from a historical perspective.

Lucasfilm’s plans for the 50th anniversary of Star Wars also include Star Wars screenings in the Cosm immersive movie format, Star Wars in Concert: The Skywalker Saga at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in April, which will coincide with the latest installment of the Star Wars Celebration convention as well.

On May the 4th (Be With You), they will also release a new documentary called The Hero Awakens about the making of Star Wars. What there is left to say after countless documentaries about books about the making of the film I do not know, but the press release claims it “features archival footage and audio captured during and around the making of the historic film in 1977.”

The 50th anniversary re-release of Star Wars hits theaters on February 19, 2027.