Matthew McConaughey Becomes ‘Agent Elvis’ In New Netflix Trailer

During his time in Hollywood, Elvis Presley played all sorts of guys: In his films, he starred as a convict, a soldier, a cowboy, a Hawaiian tour guide, and at least a couple of race-car drivers. So casting Elvis as an Elvis who is also a super-spy seems like something Elvis himself would probably have been into.

And that’s the premise of Agent Elvis, a new animated series coming to Netflix with that very concept. The King of Rock ’n’ Roll is voiced on the series by Matthew McConaughey — who doesn’t really sound much like Elvis, but the real Elvis didn’t go on secret spy missions for The U.S. government, so maybe a little poetic license is okay here. (Maybe Austin Butler was busy — or maybe he really is going to finally get rid of that voice he put on for the series, and then inexplicably kept using as recently as last month at the Golden Globes Awards.)

You can hear McConaughey’s Elvis in the trailer for the series, which was just released; check it out below:

The press release for the project notes it is the first adult animated series from Sony Pictures Animation, and is also executive produced by Priscilla Presley. Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll.

Agent Elvis premieres on Netflix in March.

