Can’t wait to watch the new Beverly Hill Cop? You can already stream the opening scene online.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F marks the first Beverly Hills Cop movie in 30 years, since the poorly received Beverly Hills Cop III. In between producers tried making a Beverly Hills Cop TV show that never made it to the air (it would have starred Brandon T. Jackson as Axel Foley’s son, with Eddie Murphy playing Axel in a cameo role) and about a billion different versions of this fourth film. The version we finally got that’s now coming to Netflix features Murphy back as Axel in a lead role, now in his 60s and once again returning to Beverly Hills.

This time he’s headed to L.A. to help his estranged daughter (Taylour Paige) as she investigates a case of her own. Longtime franchise mainstays Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, and Paul Reiser all reprise their roles from the earlier films.

In the first scene, Axel Foley is back on the job as a cop in his hometown of Detroit.

The opening scene definitely has the vibes of the old Beverly Hills Cop movie, which is now more than 40 years old. (It helps that the new film starts with the same song as the original, Glenn Frey’s “The Heat Is On.”

Everything old is new again in the world of streaming.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres on Netflix on July 3. ScreenCrush’s full review of the entire film (not just the first five minutes) will be published soon.

You can watch the first five minutes of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F at Tudum right now.

