New ‘Stranger Things’ Video Gives First Look at Final Season

Production is underway on the final season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. In fact, according to a newly released behind-the-scenes video, the cast and crew have already completed half of the massive production ahead of the show’s return.

The video in question is below. You’ll hear from various members of the cast and crew, you’ll get a glimpse of a few sets and costumes, plus plenty of the returning stars who are now much more grown up than they were when Netflix’s signature show launched in 2016.

Check out the full first-look video below:

READ MORE: The Stranger Things Play Is Headed to Broadway

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

Stranger Things 5 is still does not have a release date on Netflix. While this will be the series’ final season, the franchise is not ending there. A stage play, which is a prequel to the Netflix show, recently launched. Netflix is also planning an animated spinoff series.

