The End of ‘Cobra Kai’ Begins in New Season 6 Trailer

The final season of Cobra Kai on Netflix will span 15 episodes, spread across three different “parts.” And the first part is set to debut later this month.

The new trailer picks up the story after last season’s big karate tournament, and sees longtime enemies Daniel La Russo (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) now joining forces to lead a school they teach together. Which is good because the old Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) is back yet again (He faked his own death! He escaped from jail! These are things that are happening on a show based on The Karate Kid!) and he is hungry for revenge.

Check out the new Cobra Kai trailer below...

In addition to these farewell episodes of Cobra Kai, there’s a whole new Karate Kid movie in production, featuring both Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan reprising his role as Mr. Han from The Karate Kid reboot film from 2010. How those two movies connect — and how they both relate to the events of Cobra Kai, has not been made clear. (The creators of Cobra Kai, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are not involved with the new Karate Kid movie.)

Here is the final season’s official synopsis:

With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

Part 1 of Cobra Kai: Season 6 premieres on Netflix on July 18. Part 2 premieres on November 28. And then there will be a third part too, a “Finale Event” some time in 2025. Netflix is milking the end of this show for all its worth.

