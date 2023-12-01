How ‘Ahoksa’ Sets Up Rey’s New ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Obviously the Star Wars: Ahsoka TV series set up the crossover film that is currently in development from Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni that will supposedly unite the heroes of all the Star Wars Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. But the Ahsoka show actually introduced a ton of new concepts to the Star Wars canon, some of them inspired by old Star Wars novels and comics. And some of the concepts are directly connected to another upcoming Star Wars movie: The Rey Skywalker film that will star Daisy Ridley in the role she played in the recent sequel trilogy.

In our latest video, we’ll explore how Ahsoka sets up Rey’s new movie through its use of old Star Wars concepts from Heir to the Empire and New Jedi Order. We’ll also give you some theories on what they Rey movie will actually be about, and why it’s so connected to Ahsoka even though that film and this show are set decades apart. Watch our video below...

