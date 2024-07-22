Fans had speculated all season that Darth Plagueis, Emperor Palpatine’s fabled Master, might be involved in the rise of the Sith on The Acolyte. And there he was popping his little alien head out from inside a cave in the series finale. So Plagueis is definitely involved somehow.

But how is he involved? Is he Qimir’s master? Does Qimir even know he’s chilling in that cave? What does Plagueis want with Osha and Mae? Has he been the one manipulating these events or is he simply observing them and waiting for the right moment to strike? In our latest Star Wars video, we discuss Plagueis’ history, from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith to his appearances in Star Wars novels. We’ll also explain how his experience connects the Star Wars prequels to the Star Wars sequels — and both to The Acolyte. In other words: Plagueis’ appearance is one of the single most important moments in Star Wars TV so far.

To find out why, watch the full video below:

