Should ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Get a Season 2?

The Acolyte Season 1 is done. Should there be a Season 2 on Disney+?

That’s the subject of our latest video, where we discuss Season 1 of the latest Star Wars show in full — the good, the bad, and the ugly — and debate whether we want to see The Acolyte continue into further seasons. Which characters worked? Which ones didn’t? Who are we most interested in following in the future? How does it compare with other Disney+ Star Wars television series? Is this one of the highlights of the new Star Wars universe or another disappointment?

Plus, we’ll get into some of the biggest criticisms of the series and debate whether they were right on the money or wildly off base. Check out our full Acolyte Season 1 review and video discussion below...

READ MORE: The Single Worst Post-Release Change in All of Star Wars

If you liked that video on Season 1 of The Acolyte and whether this show deserves a second season, check out more of our vieos below, including one on all the Easter eggs and secrets in The Acolyte Episode 8, one on the ups and downs of The Acolyte Episode 7 (especially visually), and one on all the Easter eggs in the seventh episode of The Acolyte, “Choice.” Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The latest Star Wars Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Acolyte is now available on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.