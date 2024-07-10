‘The Acolyte’: Every Episode 7 Easter Egg You Missed

Episode 7 of The Acolyte had ties to the prequels, the sequel trilogy, and the long history of Star Wars. And just as earlier Star Wars films and shows have drawn from Kurosawa movies like The Hidden Fortress and Seven Samurai, The Acolyte draws from Rashomon, where a crime is shown multiple times from multiple perspectives, and each time you see the events they are shown in a different version, calling into question each account and forcing the viewer to reckon with the lack of clear objective truth.

That’s just one of the movie references, Easter eggs, and little details you might have missed on this week’s episode, “Choice.” We also discuss that episode title, and how it connects back to the other Acolyte flashback episode, the meaning of a “vergence” in the Force, and how this series connects to the High Republic comic Quest of the Jedi. Watch our full breakdown video below:

