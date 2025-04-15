Aladdin is getting the horror treatment with a “dark, supernatural reimagining.”

The classic story, which was famously made into an animated musical by Disney in 1992, which in turn got a live action adaptation in 2019, is the latest family film to be given a terrifying twist.

As reported by Deadline, the synopsis for Aladdin: The Monkey’s Paw reads: “A modern-day Londoner, Aladdin, inherits an ancient monkey’s paw believed to grant wishes, only to discover that every desire comes at a soul-crushing price.”

“As those around him fall victim to its curse, he must confront a growing evil — and the demonic force that feeds on every wish made.”

The movie, which comes from Empire Studios, Every Entertainment and 8th Law Pictures, is set to start filming next month in the U.K.

Disney Disney loading...

READ MORE: Disney Live-Action Remakes Ranked From Worst to Best

The cast will include Queen of the South star Nick Sagar, former EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, and Tell Me Everything’s Montana Manning.

Terrifier 3 star Bradley Stryker is also part of the cast, and will direct the film from a screenplay by Charley McDougall.

McDougall said in a statement: “We always wanted to explore horror through a personal lens — not just the scares, but the human cost of wishes. “This story’s been haunting us for a while, and it’s time to let it loose. The best horror films haunt you long after the credits roll. That’s what this story does.”

“It’s sharp, emotional, and full of dread in all the right ways. We’re not just making another horror film — we’re building a world around a truly iconic concept. The paw, the mythology, the characters — it’s all there.”

Meanwhile, Stryker insisted the film will carry “diabolical and entertaining” stakes as film fans are taken on a journey.

It's not the first time a character associated with Disney has been given the horror treatment, after the likes of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey and Mickey's Mouse Trap.

The latter was announced at the beginning of 2024 after “Steamboat Willie,” the earliest iteration of Disney's iconic mouse mascot, entered public domain.

The slasher, which was released on demand in the U.S., focused on a killer wearing a mouse mask targeting college kids at a local arcade.

Get our free mobile app