ALF is back. (Not in pog form.)

The enduringly popular ’80s sitcom has recently begun streaming on Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort channel, which is available on Fubo. In addition to the classic episodes, the channel has also produced new ALF segments, featuring the character’s creator and voice, Paul Fusco.

As much as it's kinda fun to see ALF on screen again, this may not be the reboot you’re hoping for. The new segments are largely advertisements for clients like Mint Mobile, Peloton, and Match.com. The ads are set to appear for the first time on July 29, during an ALF marathon dubbed "Caturday.”

You can get a sneak peek at the new ALFs below...

The original ALF aired for four seasons and 100 episodes on NBC from 1986 to 1990. The concept has never fully died, though; ALF did get a TV movie several years later, and has already appeared in other ads and assorted media in the years since. Shout! Factory has acquired the rights to ALF a few years ago. So this could be the beginning of more new ALF material, featuring ALF and potentially a variety of brands looking to advertising to fans of FAST streaming channels.

Reynolds shared a statement on the news recently:

At Maximum Effort, we love taking risks and blurring the lines between shows and sponsorship because we believe both can be equally entertaining. Besides my irrational love of ALF growing up, one of the reasons we licensed this show was precisely because Paul, Shout! Studios and our intrepid brand partners wanted to plot with us to bring ALF back to life. Tune in this Caturday!

